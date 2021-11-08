Lloyd M. Laytart
February 5, 1949 - November 5, 2021
Lloyd Martin Laytart, age 72, passed away peacefully at Fox Run Assisted Living, Findlay, Ohio on November 5, 2021. Lloyd was born February 5, 1949 in McComb, Ohio to the late Theodore and Helen (Wilhelm) Laytart.
Lloyd graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1967, a year after his beloved Westwood High School closed. He spent the next 25 years of his life at General Motors Powertrain in Defiance, OH, retiring at the age of 43.
In the late 1990’s, Lloyd moved to the south and enjoyed many years living in Knoxville, TN and Gulfport, MS. In 2018 he returned to Ohio to spend time with his family and friends. He was a member of the UAW, Grand Rapids Sportsman’s Club and various other social organizations. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, going to the casinos, and “shooting the breeze”. Lloyd enjoyed the last few years watching his grandchildren participate in their various sporting activities.
Lloyd is survived by his daughters: Melissa (Jason) Brinkman of Bowling Green, Ohio, Kristy (Doug) Schweingruber of Bluffton, Ohio and Tonya (Trent) Van Fossen of Circleville, Ohio and his seven grandchildren: Kylie and Ashley Brinkman, Makayla, Jordan and Addison Schweingruber and Alexis and Caden Van Fossen.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers Chuck and John Laytart.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church, Custar, Ohio with Fr. Walter Tuscano officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. on Thursday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, Bridge Hospice of Findlay, or an organization of the donor’s choice.