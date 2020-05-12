Lloyd H. Lohmann, 86, of Woodville, OH passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Parkcliffe Community in Northwood, with his loving family at his bedside. He was born on August 10, 1933 to Henry W. and Helen M. (Stickel) Lohmann in Bowling Green, OH. Lloyd would go on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean war. Following his return, on January 25, 1958 he married the love of his life, Janet Kopp in Luckey, OH. Since that date, Lloyd and Janet have raised 3 children and celebrated over 62 years of marriage together. He worked as a Maintenance Foreman at Brush Wellman for 44 years before he retired. Following retirement, he worked another 10 plus years with the Village of Woodville, mowing and taking care of their lawns. He was a member
of Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville, and he was active in such ministries as: choir for 44 years, council, school board, congregational president and church maintenance, just to name a few. He was a sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and of course enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. It was his family that brought him the greatest joy.
In addition to his wife Janet, Lloyd is survived by his children: Marcia (Jan) Busdeker of Woodville, Beth (Michael) Rokicki of Northwood and Kevin (Robin) Lohmann of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Courtney (Alex) Reiner, Molly (Brian) Greggila, Evan (Kelly) Rokicki, Leslie (Steve) Welling, Kellie (Stephanie) Kelly, Chelsea Lohmann, Timothy (Tara) Lohmann. Krystal Alicea, Tabatha Escalante and 14 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Ruth “Marilyn” Wright of Bowling Green and Patricia (David) Patterson of Westerville. Brothers: Larry (Marilyn) Lohmann of Toledo and Dewayne (Bernice) Lohmann of Rudolph. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis (Jack) Davis and brother-in-law, Lyle Wright.
There will be a private family service at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Lloyd will be laid to rest at Westwood Cemetery in Woodville. Officiating, will be Rev. Alan Brown. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church (major improvement fund). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com