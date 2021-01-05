Lloyd F. Albright, age 84, of Luckey, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
He was born on January 2, 1937 in Millbury, OH to Lloyd C. and Frieda (Kohntopp) Albright. Following graduation from high school, he was drafted into the United State Army, and served his country during the Berlin Crisis. On October 11, 1963, he married Kay E. Kurfis in the Stony Ridge United Methodist Church. Lloyd and Kay raised 3 children and have celebrated 57 years of marriage together.
Lloyd worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford as a group leader, retiring after 30 years. He then worked in sales at the Andersons, another 17 years. In addition to being a proud veteran, he was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Luckey, he also volunteered many hours for the Jerusalem Twp. Food Pantry. In his free time, Lloyd, enjoyed fishing, hunting (although, he was only allowed to have two bullets), golfing in his early years (having been credited with making a hole-in-one), and playing euchre.
In addition to his wife Kay, Lloyd is survived by his children: Jim Albright of Woodville, Jill (Steve) Bailey of Van Wert, Jeff (Deb) Albright of Perrysburg, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Crystal Burks of FL, Carrol (Bill) Lucas of Woodville, Cindy (Ben) Miller of Luckey, and sister-in-law: Jan Albright of Perrysburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother: Chuck Albright, and brother-in-law: Ed Oberhouse.
The family will host a public celebration in Lloyd’s memory at a future date to be announced.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice.
