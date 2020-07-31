On Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, Linda Sue Sworden, aged 64 of Bowling Green, Ohio went to be with our Heavenly Father surrounded by her family at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green.
Linda was a 1974 graduate of Otsego High School. She married Steve Sworden of McClure, Ohio in 1983.
Linda went on to obtain an Associate of Science Degree in educational services technology from Owens Community College with highest honors, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Child and Family Community Service from Bowling Green State University, and completed graduate-level work at Heidelberg University.
She spent most of her adult life working as a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor doing what she loved most: helping others. Linda possessed an unrelenting desire to assist everyone, whether it was close family or someone she had just met.
Linda will always be remembered for her selflessness, free-spirited nature and around the clock enthusiasm for gardening.
She will be truly missed by all of the lives she touched, but is forever an inspiration and a beacon of light to those who will carry her spirit with them every day.
Linda is proceeded in death by her father Ronald Hahn Sr., sister Bev (Hahn) Sidle, brother Steve Hahn, and niece Kera Rose. She is survived by her mother Marcelle Schramm Hahn, stepfather Raymond Schmeltz, and stepmother Donna Hahn; siblings Ronald Hahn Jr. (Kathy), Donald Hahn (Marilyn), Barb Cotterman (Jerry), Renee Coleman and brother-in-law Ron Sidle; son Tyler Sworden and daughter-in-law Caitlin; grandchildren Alexander and Eliza; nieces Carrie Conrad (Tommy), Sara Hahn, Hiedi Hahn (Mike), and Megan Coleman; nephews Ryan Hahn and Brad Lehman; 10 great-nieces and nephews and 4 great-great-nieces.
Friends will be received Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will begin at 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Wood County Humane Society or the Wood County Senior Center. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com.