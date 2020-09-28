Linda Prouty, 67, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday, September, 26, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1953 to the late Russell and Marguerite Davis in Toledo, Ohio. She married Steve Prouty on April 24, 1993 and he survives her.
Linda is also survived by sisters: Kelly (Lynn) Renfro and Jo McNett; brother Russell Davis Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death a son Dustin; two sisters: Jill, Karen: and a brother Bart.
Linda worked at Biofit for 35 years. Her passion was taking care of her horses. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Linda honor may be gifted to Serenity Farms in Luckey, Ohio.
Services for Linda will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
