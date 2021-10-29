Linda Madeline Clark, age 79, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Otterbein Senior-Life Community, Pemberville, OH. She was born on October 16, 1942 in Omar, WV to Virgil and Dorothy (Fraley) Adkins. Following graduation from high school in 1961, Linda married Robert L. Clark on April 14, 1962 in Silver Springs, MD. The two would move to Ohio in 1968 and raise 3 sons, celebrating over 56 years of marriage together before Robert’s passing in June of 2018.
Linda, worked as a homemaker, taking care of her family. In her free time, she enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, family history and genealogy. Nevertheless, her greatest love was her family and spending time with them.
Linda is survived by her sons and their spouses: Gregory (Jen) Clark of Northwood, Gerald (Michele) Clark of Woodville, James (Bridgett) Clark of
Pemberville, grandchildren: Dr. Madeline (Victor Allen) Clark of Perrysburg, Alexandra Clark of Pemberville, Benjamin Clark of Woodville, Addison Clark of Pemberville, John “Jack” Clark of Northwood, and great-granddaughter: Maxine of Perrysburg. Sisters: Alice Murray, and Dorothy Thomas. In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin sister: Brenda, and brother: Michael Adkins.
Linda will be laid to rest next to Robert at a family graveside service in Pemberville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Pemberville Library, or Faith United Methodist Church. In addition, the family would like to extend their appreciation to Linda’s caregivers at Otterbein Pemberville. They also want to say thank you to her special neighbors on Joyce Avenue, for all their kind help and support. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.