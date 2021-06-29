Linda Lou Gallier, 81, of Naubinway, died Saturday afternoon June 26, 2021 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
Born February 24, 1940 in Bowling Green, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Scheider) Rossow, Linda was a 1957 graduate of Westwood High School in Rudolph, Ohio. On November 9, 1957, Linda married Randy Gallier in Deshler, Ohio and made Weston, Ohio their home.
Linda was formerly employed as a telephone operator, at The Pancake House and later as an admitting clerk at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green for 34 years until her retirement. Linda found great joy as a “farmers wife” on the family farm in Weston for 45 years growing and harvesting tomatoes for Heinz Corporation.
A resident of the Hiawatha Sportsmans Club in Naubinway since 2002, Linda was a member of the Naubinway Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed planning parties, quilting and sewing groups, shopping with the girls, her grandchildrens’ activities, crossword puzzles and word searches, viewing pictures of her great-grandchildren on Facebook and her special love for all the Cocker Spaniels that they had throughout her life especially Mickey.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son-in-law David Van Vorhis.
Survivors include her loving husband, Randy, of Naubinway; son Scott (Rhonda) Gallier of Lake Zurich, Illinois and Deb (Kelly) Tussing of Curtice, Ohio; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings James (Cindy) Rossow and May Ann Clements all of Bowling Green, Ohio.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Linda will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 am at the Naubinway Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Tim Millier officiating.
Special thanks to the Naubinway Christian Fellowship Church and the community for all their love, support and help through this journey. Also the family of Linda Gallier would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Oncology Center at Straits Area Hospital in St. Ignace.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.