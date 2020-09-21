Linda Lou DeWalt
November 17, 1938 - September 17, 2020
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Linda Lou DeWalt, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away at the age of 81 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Linda was born on November 17, 1938, in Alaska. She grew up in Tahoe City, California, where she was the daughter, granddaughter and eventually wife of the Lake Tahoe Gate Keeper.
Linda met her beloved husband of 60 years, Daryl DeWalt, in Bowling Green, Ohio, while at a school dance. Linda and Daryl lived in a few different areas, including Lake Tahoe where they raised their four sons, eventually settling in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Linda had many talents, some including gardening, decorating, crafting, and baking. Linda’s passion for gardening was something her family, friends, neighbors, and even bystanders admired. Her creativity made anything and everything look beautiful.
Linda loved being in the sunshine, she spent much of her time on her sunporch that Daryl built for her. She often spent her weekends checking out the local garage sales, finding the best “nic nacs” to decorate her home with.
Linda loved spending time with her family and friends. She often hosted holidays, with decorations displayed all throughout her cozy house. Linda’s grandkids could always count on “nana’s” house to have fresh sugar cookies and homemade fudge in the cookie jar.
Linda had a way of making people laugh, with the silly things she would say. We liked to call those “nanaisms.” She kept all of her family and friends entertained.
Linda is survived by her two sons, Steven (Linda) DeWalt, of Weston, Ohio; Patrick DeWalt, of Missoula, Montana; her loving grandkids, Jade DeWalt-Ybarra, Rosalinda (Damon) Ibarra-Lee, Priscilla (Josh) Ibarra-Almanson, Derek DeWalt, Austin DeWalt, Ashley, Timothy, and Jace DeWalt; great grandchildren, Mario, Aariel, Nevaeh, Jasmine, Camille, and Sebastian; a loving niece, Michelle Frodenberg of Brattleboro, Vermont; and family member, Marla Huggins of Missoula, Montana.
Along with her mother, father, and two brothers, Linda was proceeded in death by her husband, Daryl DeWalt, and her two sons, Larry DeWalt and David DeWalt.
Services for Linda will be held in the Spring of 2021 at Simpson Garden Park in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Linda, “frosty,” “nana” - We are comforted in knowing you are in heaven, surrounded by your loved ones. You will be missed, but never forgotten. We will always cherish the memories we shared.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve Linda’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.