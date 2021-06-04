Linda L. Spitler, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 3 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Linda was born August 17, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold and Alice (Hartman) Monson. She attended BGSU where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in education and was an active member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. By fate, accident or Intelligent Design, she also happened to meet the love of her life, Dan Spitler, who she married on April 19, 1964. Her marriage with Dan produced three children, who later had their own chance meetings, leading to six grandchildren dispersed across five states.
After BGSU, Linda moved from Chicago to a small hamlet on the Maumee River, where she and Dan raised their three children. Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She kept a beautiful home and was a gracious and fun loving hostess for countless parties with her family and numerous friends. She cherished the time spent with her family- especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She also found time to support Dan in his two campaigns for Wood County prosecutor, and throughout his long legal career.
She loved to golf and was a member of the “18 Holers” at Toledo Country Club for many years. She enjoyed spending time crafting and always had a knitting project in process. She made her home a warm and welcome place and always had it festively decorated for every holiday.
Linda and Dan spent their last 30 winters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with many of their cherished friends. Linda and Dan also embraced the local community. Close to Linda’s heart was feeding impoverished children through the “Families of the Dump Mission.”
Along with her husband Dan of 57 years, Linda is survived by her children Dr. Betsy (Bob) Foxen of Garden City, New York, Steven (Mimi) Spitler of Bowling Green, Ohio and Tim Spitler of Carbondale, Colorado, grandchildren Annie Foxen, Timothy Foxen, Julia Foxen, Mary Foxen, Sophie Spitler and Sydney Spitler as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held on Monday June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. A “farewell party” will follow the Mass at Stone Ridge Golf Club 1553 Muirfield Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in Linda’s memory to The Victory Center (www.thevictorycenter.org). To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Spitler Family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com