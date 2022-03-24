Linda L. O’Connell, née Bockbrader, age 74 of Luckey, OH, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She was born on January 28, 1948 in Bowling Green, OH to Wayne and Ethel (Hillier) Bockbrader.
Ever the independent woman, Linda raised her children while working for over thirty years as a waitress for various fine dining restaurants in Toledo, including The Willows. She enjoyed traveling, experiencing delicious food, and admiring her flowers – particularly the roses. However, it was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, which she enjoyed the most. Her smiles were never wider than when her grandchildren entered the room.
Linda is survived by her children: Jason A. Graham of WI, Holley L. (Robert) Neary of SC and Meghan E. (Bob) Hardison of Luckey. Grandchildren: Mollie, Maddan, Ryland, Ella, and Hadley. Sisters: Judy (Ralph) Paoli and Karen (Larry) Battles. Brothers: Les (Rhonda) Bockbrader, John Bockbrader, and K-9 grand
puppy, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Cory Graham and granddaughter, Kaleigh.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 12 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Vicar Dawn David. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family, may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.