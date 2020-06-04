Linda K. Leady, 65, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away after a nine month battle with CNS Lymphoma on May 27, 2020. She had been receiving treatments in Denver, Colorado for the past five months.
She was born on August 5, 1954 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Richard E. & Ruth E. (Miller) Leady. She married her childhood sweetheart Scott E. Brodt on December 13, 1982 and they have two sons, Geric L. Brodt and Spencer L. Brodt, both of Denver, Colorado.
Linda graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1972, from Bowling Green State University in 1976 with a B.S. in Education and in 1990 she earned a Masters in Special Education from the University of Oregon. She and Scott spent 40 years in Alaska where she was a teacher and later the Special Education Chair for the Anchorage School District. She retired in May 2016.
Linda is also survived by her two sisters, Marcia Benner (Steve), Portage, Ohio, Beth Van Horn (Randy), Big Sky, Montana, sister-in-law Susan Brodt (Alan Cohen), Kingston, Ontario, Canada, her mother-in-law, Jane Brodt, Venice, Florida and three nephews, Matthew Benner, Fishers, Indiana, Mark Benner, Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, and Jordan Cohen, Kingston, Ontario. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Mel Brodt.
Linda was caring soul who dedicated her life’s work to helping people with special needs. Linda enjoyed being with and caring for her two pugs, Gordie and Hobbs. She was a gourmet cook and loved the challenge of making a complex recipe for Scott and others to enjoy. All of her friends and family will miss her presence in our lives.
Burial will be private in Alaska.