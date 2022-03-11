Linda J. Knauss Kinder Mauldin, 78, of White Pigeon, Michigan and formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday March 10, 2022. She was born June 4, 1943 in Weston, Ohio to the late Almer Ray Lance Sr. and Lewellen (Clapp) Lance. She married Doug Mauldin in June of 2020.
Linda was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green where she enjoyed volunteering for numerous church activities. She was an avid bowler. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.
Along with her husband Doug, Linda is survived by her children Jon Knauss (Tina Brown) of McClure, Ohio, Jodi (Troy) Tyson of Middlefield, Ohio, Jina (Evan) Decot of Pardeeville, Wisconsin and Jennifer Knauss of Bowling Green, Ohio and step-daughter Kimble (Don) Griffith of Sturgis, Michigan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Skylar, Max, Cooper, Thomas, Brandi, Tanner (Morgan), Trevor (Chelse), Zachary and Hannah (Austin) and great-grandchildren Thayne, Saige, Maybel, Theo, Sailor, Ashtyn and Luke.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Ronald Lance, Almer Lance and Clifford Lance and sister Joanne Courtney.
Linda’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will follow at Milton Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.