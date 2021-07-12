Linda E. Slaughterbeck, age 77, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Saturday (July 9, 2021) at her home. She was born on January 22, 1944 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Fredrick & Mabel (Stephenson) Ney. She married Robert Firsdon and they divorced. She married Paul “Barney” Slaughterbeck and he passed away.
Surviving are her daughters, Christine Buckingham of Rossford, Ohio, Carrie Staerker of Perrysburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Nick (Gina) Burton, Kelsie Burton, Cole (Stephanie) Burton, Lindsey (James) Jividen, Madison (Ian) McGinnis; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joanie Coldwell of Dundee, MI; brother-in-law, John Eberly of Holgate, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick & Mabel; husband, Paul “Barney”Slaughterbeck; son, John Gary Firsdon; brothers, James (Hilda) Coldwell, Thomas Coldwell; sisters, Jean Gonyer, Elizabeth Eberly.
Linda was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, playing cards with her sister, baking & cooking, taking care of her beloved animals especially her dog Poppy, but her greatest love was watching her grandchildren growing up and then spoiling all her precious great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received at a Memorial Visitation from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday (July 15, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Burial will be in Wood County Memory Gardens Cemetery near Bowling Green, Ohio at a later date. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice. On-line condolences may be made to Linda’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org