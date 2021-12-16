Lillian Ann Barnes, formally of Weston, OH, born to Clayton and Lenore Bowen on 01/20/1943, passed away on 12/13/2021 in Laceys Spring, AL. She is survived by Lorie (Michael) Schwartz of MO, Tammy (Robert) McClellan of Weston, OH, Collette Barnes of AL, Shaun Shidler of Weston, OH, Raymond (Darla) Barnes of TN, Christopher (Renee) Barnes of Luckey, OH, and Melani (John) Dent of Bloomdale, OH, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Florence Billing of VA, Samual (Helen) Bowen of North Baltimore, OH and James Bowen of Toledo, OH. Deceased siblings are Michael, Jack, Bernard and Clayton Jr. Bowen and Becky Clingan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of your choice.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements Funeral arrangements are pending at Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel in Arab, AL. There will be a private family celebration of life in Weston, OH on Tuesday, December 21st.