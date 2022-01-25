Lester T. Sterling, age 59, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 11, 1962, in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Robert Wayne & Sarah Ellen (Hunt) Sterling, Sr.
Surviving Lester is his brother, Robert W. (Joy) Sterling, Jr of Risingsun; sister, Judy D. Harman of Bradner; nieces & nephews, Jeff (Elizabeth) Harman, Jr of Oregon, Ohio, Jamie Harman of Bradner, Jennifer (Kevin) Harman of Deshler, Heather (Andrew) Orr of Findlay; many great nieces & nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Sarah; sister, Denise E. Sterling; and brother-in-law, Jeff Harman.
Lester was a 1982 graduate of Lakota High School, and then was a dedicated employee of Montgomery Township working as the Road Superintendent and Cemetery Sexton for 30+ years. In his spare time, he enjoyed going out to eat at local restaurants, attending county fairs, and making his routine stops at John Deere, Harrison Truck and Body Shop, Shank’s Farm Service, Northwest Tire, County Co-op, and BeeGee Rental. He also had a special interest in attending the Farm Science Review and eating at the Der Dutchman Restaurant.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11 AM with Pastor Ron Merritt. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to Lester’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.