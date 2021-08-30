Leslie M. Lewis “Les”, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 29, 2021.
She was born on April 9, 1947 to the late Harold “Pug” and Pearl (Ramey) Blair. She married Robert Lewis on April 26, 1997 and he survives her in Bowling Green.
Les is also survived by her sons: Tim Lewis (Lane Clark); David (Desirée) Lewis; and Randy Lewis; grandchildren: Alexandra, Sophia, Isabelle, Landon, and Logan; siblings: Shannon Meeker and Kerry Blair; and a number of nieces and nephews. Les was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Douglas.
Les was a 1965 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended BGSU. She worked for many years at Lear Corporation until it closed.
Les was an avid reader and loved all animals especially her dogs. She and Robert enjoyed traveling to many different places. The two places that were the most notable are a trip to Alaska they planned themselves and a trip New England in the fall to see the leaves. Above all Les loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Leslie’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society. A Celebration of Life service for Les will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Remembrance Banquet Hall in the funeral home.
