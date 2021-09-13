Leotta “Tote” C Ballard (Limes), of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away peacefully, September 12, 2021 at Grand Rapids Care Center. She was born November 4th, 1932 to Earl & Edna Limes, in Van Wert, Ohio.
Leotta retired from Mid Am Bank in Grand Rapids after several years of service. After her retirement, she enjoyed working with Dr. Fuqua’s office. Leotta was a strong Christian & an active Member of Bethel Assembly of God for over 45 years. Leotta was an avid shopper, only the strongest of hearts could keep up with her, when the shopping urge came about. She enjoyed gardening and playing the organ/piano. She found great joy in making a variety of desserts with her most famous ones being Strawberries smothered in Sugar, Apple Pie, pudding and Sugar Cookies. She loved spending time with her many friends and family but most of all, she enjoyed making lasting memories with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Along with leaving them the well known Tote terminology including phrases such as Bless their little hearts and son of a catch fish, she left her fun sarcasm and wise wisdom. To know her, was to love her. Her warm heart and witty personality will forever be imprinted on the people who were Blessed to know her.
Leotta married the love of her life, Bill Ballard, September 27, 1952, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Leotta was the sole caregiver for Bill after his stroke 40 years ago and she dedicated her life to giving him the best life and care possible. They are now joined together again in God’s Kingdom, eternally.
Leotta is survived by her daughters, Connie (Jay) Fitzsimmons, Cathy (Rick) Pontious. grandchildren, Karen (Josh) Magrum, Elizabeth (Ed) Kenisell, Nick Pontious, Ricky Pontious (deceased); great-grandchildren, Karrington, Kathryn, Abby, Luke, Alyssa, Justin, Olivia, Isabel, Ricky and James. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, June Gill. Along with her parents and husband, Leotta was preceded in in death by her sister, Jessie Glass and brothers, Ernest, Darwin, George and Howard Limes; and grandson, Ricky Pontious Jr.
The family would like to sincerely thank Grand Rapids Care Center & Heartland Hospice, for their extraordinary care and dedication to Leotta.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Her funeral service will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Starr will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial Contributions can be given to the family so they can bless those that blessed Leotta. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com