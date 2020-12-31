Leon Clarence Rader, 90, of Elmore, OH passed from this life, on his mother’s birthday, December 29, 2020. He was born in Toledo, OH on December 7, 1930 to the late Clarence George and Bernice Nadine (Neeb) Rader. He was the oldest of four children, growing up on a farm. While it was a very difficult time for most of our nation in the midst of the depression, living on a farm, they never went hungry. As a child, he loved to play outside, something he felt was very similar to his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Harris Elmore High School in 1949. At the beginning of the Korean War, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. He spent time in Sidi Slamon, North Africa, as an aircraft electrician. While still in the military, he met his future wife Lois (Long) and they were married September 17, 1955. Until the end, he shared his love for her and valued her companionship.
Leon began his career at Dunmeyer Dairy, carrying 100 lb. cans of milk; he then enlisted in the Air Force. After his military service, he worked at Fore Metal in Oak Harbor, OH, where he made aluminum siding for Greyhound buses. He went on to work for Libby Owens Ford where he transferred sheets of glass to be polished. Leon began the next chapter of his career working for the City of Toledo in the data processing department. He then went on to work at Toledo Trust working as an IBM card sorter. Eventually, he worked at Kaiser Jeep Corporation in the computer programming department. The company changed ownership several times to become the current Chrysler Jeep Corporation, from which he retired. After retiring from Chrysler, he worked as a real estate agent through Blair Miller Real Estate.
Leon was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Elmore, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, choir member and member of the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Elmore Masonic Lodge and eventually the Genoa Masonic Lodge; and had served as Past Master. He was very proud that his grandsons John and Dustin became Masons. Leon was a proud member of the Zenobia Shrine, serving as a driver to take children to the Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago and as a member of the Regional Board of Directors. He was a member of the Hillbilly Clan Shriner’s and truly enjoyed being in parades. He was a member of the Elmore American Legion Post #279. Leon loved to play golf and was very proud of the fact that he had achieved a hole in one.
He loved his family and valued the time they spent together. Survivors include his wife of 65 years Lois, and together they have three daughters: Deborah (Steve) Oberhouse, Dawn (Butch) Irwin, and Shari (David) Mezardjian. He cherished being a grandpa to: Erin (Matt), John, Erica (Nick), Dustin (Jackie), Jamie (Shaun), Niki (Grant), Taylor (Dennis), Brooke and Jacob. He treasured each of his thirteen great- grandchildren: MacKenzie, Cassidy, Aiden, Colton, Callen, Mia, Gavin, Veda, Zyla, Shaun Jr., Gus, Bo, and Deegan. He is also survived by his siblings Audrey Bennett and Herbert Rader.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Rader, and grandson Douglas Oberhouse.
Services will be handled privately by the family with burial to be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider St. John’s United Church of Christ or Shriner’s Hospital. Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.