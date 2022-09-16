Lenora “Lee” Clara (Dyer) Wallace, 97, of Bowling Green, OH passed away Sept 13, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1925 to the late Charles E and Laura Dyer. She married the late Herbert “Herb” J Wallace on April 26, 1947.
Lee is survived by her daughters: Judi Tonjes of Grand Rapids, OH; Linda (Dan) O’Donnell of Tuscon, AZ; Jenny (Dennis) Bushnell of Bowling Green, OH; sons: Michael (Christina) Wallace of Portage, OH and Herbert (Ellen) Wallace of Bowling Green, OH; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; Lee was the last of her 8 siblings.
Lee lived in Lucas and Wood counties her entire life. Lee was a member of Jehovah’s witnesses. As a devoted wife and mother, Lee loved cooking, sewing, gardening and writing. Many benefited from her creative gifts and quick wit. Lee and Herb loved traveling all over the United States. Her flowers were a special interest, not just growing but picking, sharing seeds / starts and revealing the hidden knowledge they contained. She inspired in others a love of nature.
If you would like to honor her memory, make a donation to a charity of your choice.
A private burial of her and Herb’s remains will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Bowling Green. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at Kingdom Hall, 2315 E Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 at 3:00 pm on September 24, 2022.