LeLand (Lee) Tolles, 81, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away December 18, 2021.
Lee was born on August 1, 1940 to the late Jay and Clara (Marsh) Tolles in Weston, Ohio. He married Rosie Frank on June 28, 1963 in Germany and she survives.
Lee proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for General Motors in Defiance until his retirement. He was an avid fan of Stock car racing and he owned a couple of race cars that his sons raced. His favorite NASCAR driver was Dale Earnhardt. Lee enjoyed watching movies with Elvis in them and all of his music. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Football fan.
Lee is survived by his wife of 58 years Rosie; daughters Pam (Paul) Long, Charlotte (Lee) Fruth; sons: Ron (Shelly), Tony (Jeannie); sister Lucille (Richard) Barton; brothers Dutch (Kay) Tolles, Dick (Jan) Tolles; grandchildren: Andrew (Karen), Sarah, Erik, Amanda (James), Susan (Aaron), Allen, Anna (John), Karlee, Anthony II (Courtney), Christopher (Jessica), Austin (Shelby); stepgrandchildren Eli (Krysta), Joey (Kari); 10 great grandchildren with one on the way and 7 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Larry, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Visitation for Lee will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with interment to immediately follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
