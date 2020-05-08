Leland “Lee” Baker, 75, of Pemberville, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, OH. Lee was born on June 22, 1944 in Toledo, OH to Chester and Phyllis (Emch) Baker. Lee worked 30 plus years as a carpenter, foreman and superintendent with Rudolph Libbe Inc., before retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially working in the yard, watching his bird feeders and spending time in his woodworking shop. Lee was a member of the Toledo Sailing Club, and one of his favorite outdoor activities was to go boating in his 1959 Lyman Runabout.
Lee is survived by: his wife, Patricia Baker, children Lance (Darla) Baker of Bradner, Amy (David) Andrews of Luckey and Eric Baker of Northville, MI, grandchildren: Laurel (Tyler) Miller of Stony Ridge, Colleen (Nathan) Dix of Genoa, Davis Andrews, Dalton Andrews, both of Luckey, and great-grandson Raiden Miller. Also
surviving are his sister Connie Isbell of Oregon, OH, niece Shelly (Tim) Black of Texas, and nephew Chad (Sue) Wetmore of Oregon, OH. He is also survived by numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lee will be laid to rest in a private family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery in Luckey, OH. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or a photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.