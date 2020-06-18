Lee R. Pollard, formerly of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home in Sheffield, Alabama on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Lee was the son of Ted and Laretta Pollard (deceased) and was the brother of Millard (Son) Pollard (deceased), Margie Porter, and Paula Hum.
He is survived by his wife Janet and Daughters, Dawn Mitchell, Dana Wallace, and Heidi Springfield, thirteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama, where complete arrangements are listed (www.sprywilliams.com).