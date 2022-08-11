Lee M. Ayers, 37, of Bloomdale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Michael and Linda (Heldberg) Ayers, and they survive in Bloomdale.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Lilyanah Ayers of Van Buren; brothers: Rodney (Paula) Ayers of Findlay and Greg (Angie) Ayers of Van Buren; sister, Angie Rupple of Findlay; maternal grandmother, Marian Heldberg of North Baltimore; 5 nieces and 2 nephews; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene Heldberg; and paternal grandparents: Donald and Arnetta Ayers.
Lee was currently employed with ADS in Findlay, and was a 2004 graduate of Van Buren High School. He was a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Lilyanah, and always looked forward to her dance recitals. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and enjoyed camping and listening to music. At the age of 12 years old, Lee rode a rodeo bull, and loved attending rodeo’s from that point on.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday August 15, 2022, at Smith-crates funeral home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours prior (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) to the service. Pastor Rodney Betts officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.