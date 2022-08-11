Lee M. Ayers, 37, of Bloomdale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Michael and Linda (Heldberg) Ayers, and they survive in Bloomdale.

Lee is survived by his daughter, Lilyanah Ayers of Van Buren; brothers: Rodney (Paula) Ayers of Findlay and Greg (Angie) Ayers of Van Buren; sister, Angie Rupple of Findlay; maternal grandmother, Marian Heldberg of North Baltimore; 5 nieces and 2 nephews; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.