Lee C. Cochran, age 51, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home. He was born February 9, 1971 in Bowling Green, OH to Rodger and Caroline (Garn) Cochran. On December 2, 2018 he married Keiko Hibino in Pemberville.
Lee was able to live his dreams and travel around the world for several years in his role as an icer for Disney on Ice. He traveled to over 20 countries on 6 continents. He slept on the Great Wall of China, explored the ruins of Ankor Wat, and climbed every path to the peak of Mount Fuji. It was on one of these excursions that he met and fell in love with his wife, Keiko. Lee lived life on his terms, earning 2 Bachelor degrees in the process, and never letting anything stand in the way of his goals or a new adventure.
In addition to his wife Keiko, Lee is survived by his father and mother, Rodger and Caroline Cochran of Pemberville; Brother, Jack Cochran of Pemberville; sister, Jean (Brian) Fite of Bowling Green; nephew, James Fite of TX; and his fur baby, Rico.
There are no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Shriners Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to express their condolences, share a photo or memory may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.