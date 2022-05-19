Lawrence Torres, 65, of Milton Center, Ohio passed away May 12, 2022. He was born on August 26, 1956 to the late Abelardo and Amelia (Serrato) Torres in Findlay, Ohio. He married Mary (Ankney) Torres on July 24, 1976 and they were married until she passed away on March 29, 2011.
Lawrence is survived by his children: Debra Plath; Katey Torres; and Benjamin Torres; grandchildren: Jade, Lexy, Isiah, Christopher, Nicholas, Remington, and Londyn; and siblings: Linda Cortez; Teresa Ireland; Felix Torres. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary; sister Julie Duron; brother Albert Torres and grandson Kaleb Swartz.
Lawrence was a 1974 graduate of Bowling Green High School. In the late 80's early 90's he was a volunteer fire fighter for Milton Township. He enjoyed fishing, collecting cans, and watching NASCAR and westerns. He also enjoyed tinkering and could fix anything. Lawrence participated in the tractor pulls and his friends called him "Speedy Gonzales". Above all he loved his family. Two of his favorite things to do were to go out for ice cream with his grandkids and have them ride along on with him on the lawnmower.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be gifted to the family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm at 13435 Defiance Pike, Rudolph Ohio 43462.
