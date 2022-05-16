Lawrence J. Bertok, 70, Perrysburg and formerly of Toledo, died May 12, 2022.
Marsh & Marsteller, Luckey, is handling the arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.