LaVerne Amelia Marie Patten, 100, of Briar Hill in North Baltimore, Ohio passed away October 26, 2020. She was born June 11, 1920 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Samuel and Dora (Bockbrader) Snyder. She married Harold Patten on January 12, 1946 and he preceded her in death January 25, 1988.
LaVerne was a 1937 graduate of Portage High School. She worked as a house keeper for Wood County Nursing Home until her marriage in 1946. At that time she was a dedicated farmers wife and homemaker for the next 45 years. She then returned to working at the new county home as a seamstress.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Weston, Ohio. She was a member of the Jr. Farmers Union, which was her favorite activity throughout her youth. LaVerne was a Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H Advisor and taught Sunday School and Jr. Catechism at Grace Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed playing ball with her grandkids, watching all sports-her favorites being the Cleveland Indians and any team her grandchildren were playing on. Her family always joked that if you were looking for her on a Friday night, she could be found along the fence at the Elmwood High School football games.
She is survived by her children Samuel H. Patten of Wayne, Ohio, Pamela M. (Darl) Deeds of Findlay, Ohio, Valerie G. (Les) Whipple of Cygnet, Ohio and Stanley J. (Rosemary) Patten of Risingsun, Ohio, grandchildren Jerae Deeds, Jason (Dru) Deeds, Julie Banner, Jeremy (Antionette) Patten, Jessica (Jake) Nekoranec, Nick (Nicole) Gerkens and Jill (John) Porter, 16 great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law Jean Snyder of Latcha, Ohio and Mae Scott of Bowling Green, Ohio.
Along with her husband Harold, LaVerne was preceded in death by her siblings Alfred Snyder, Wilbur Snyder, Otto Snyder Louis Snyder, Doris Atkin, Ada Wittenmyer and Irma Meyer.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Rd. Pemberville, Ohio 43450. Pastor Melanie Haack will officiate. Interment will follow at Fish Cemetery in Pemberville where Pastor Bob Krueger will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with local mandates, masks will be required in the church and social distancing will be observed. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
The family would like to thank the staff at Briar Hill for the wonderful care they took of LaVerne the last 8 years.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church in Weston, Ohio, St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Rochester, Ohio or a charity of the donor’s choice.
