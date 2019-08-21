Lauvern Boyd - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Lauvern Boyd

Lauvern Boyd

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:01 am

Lauvern Boyd Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Lauvern Boyd, age 71, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, OH.

She was born on Feb 19, 1948 in Pikeville, KY to Vernon and Mary (Delphi) Little. She was a graduate of the Rossford Class of 1966.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:01 am.

