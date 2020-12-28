Laura Mae Walters, age 86, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday (December 25, 2020) at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 5, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Emanuel & Ruth (Miller) Stieben. She married Paul S. Walters on October 23, 1954 in Lucas County, Ohio and he passed away on December 7, 2016.
Surviving are her sons, Martin (Cathy) Walters of Bradner, Ohio, Kenneth Walters of South Carolina, Keith (Jill) Walters of Bradner, Ohio; daughter, Cheryl (Jorge) Walters of West Millgrove, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel & Ruth; brothers, Leonard Stieben, Kenneth Stieben; sister, Donna Whetsel; and great-grandsons, Andrew Edward Walters, Jr., & Everett Stephen Walters.
Laura was a 1946 Graduate of Waite High School. She was a life member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary in Bradner, Ohio, life member of VFW in Bowling Green, Ohio, life member of AMVETS in Bowling Green, Ohio, member of the Eagles in Fostoria, Ohio. She was a former bartender at the Albert Bowe American Legion. She enjoyed crafts, fishing and playing euchre in her card club.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday (December 31, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Thursday (December 31, 2020) at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating and a Legion Auxiliary Service will be performed. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice (15100 Birchaven Lane Findlay, Ohio 45840) or to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department.