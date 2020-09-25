Laura Lynn Ehmke age (60), of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Parkcliffe Community at Northwood. She was born on November 27, 1959 in Fremont, OH to Bruce and Ruth (Hebler) Ehmke. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. An angel as she was often referred to, Laura was born in to this world with special needs. Having down syndrome did not stop her from having a great sense of humor, enjoying swimming, playing basketball, water aerobics or listening and dancing to music. She was a woman with great joy, and unconditional love which she shared with others.
Laura is survived by her, sisters: Mary Ellen (Frank) Gedert of Pemberville, Carol (Robert) Feller of Bowling Green, Nancy (Steven) Rife of Pemberville and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Woodlane Residential; Staff and friends at Conteh Day Services; The Care Team at Hospice of Northwest Ohio; the staff at Parkcliffe Memory Care and her special friends Joyce and Jason.
Laura will be laid to rest next to her parents in a family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. Melanie Haack. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com