Laura Elaine Lyons, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully January 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1938 in Tontogany, Ohio to the late Emery and Dorothea (Copus) Williams.
Elaine worked for the Bowling Green Police Department for 33 years. She started her career there as a dispatcher, later became a records clerk and she finished her career as the administrative assistant to the chief of police. She was a member of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc., the Eagles 2180, VFW and Amvets. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wood County Hospital and the Wood County Hospital Guild.
Elaine loved having fun, traveling, listening to music and dancing. She was an excellent baker and loved sharing her bread with all of her friends and family. Her family was the center of her life and there was nothing she enjoyed more than the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her children Patrick (Trish) Lyons of Bowling Green, Ohio and Melody (J.R.) Lawrence of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Rachel Lyons, Jason (Alyia) Marchant, Kristopher Lyons, Justin (Kristina) Lawrence and Amanda Lawrence and great-grandchildren Serenity, Thomas, Mason, Jonah, Asher, Riley, Lorelai, Ally, JJ, Aiden and Nyla. She is also survived by her brother E. Leroy (Bonnie) Williams of Curtice, Ohio, sister Luci (Dan) Butler of Bowling Green, Ohio and special friend Jim Freeworth.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday January 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. The family is requesting facial coverings be worn inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to The AMerican Cancer Society or The Arthritis Foundation.
