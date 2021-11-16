Larry Walter Knudson, 76, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his family farm, Monday, November 15, 2021. Larry was born April 15, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Walter and Hazel (Diefenthaler) Knudson. He graduated from Lake High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Production Management from Bowling Green State University. For 30 years, Larry worked for Whirlpool Corporation as an industrial engineer. Larry loved farming and was a third generation farmer of Knudson Farms. He enjoyed cruises and traveling with family.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Reid) Mudgett and Chris (Scott) Kempf; special nephew & son to David (Katie) Knudson; grandchildren, Allison Mudgett and Joshua Mudgett; sisters, Sandra Lee and Pat (Ron) Schaffer; sister-in-law, Linda Mae Knudson; and former wife, Sandy (Britten) Knudson. Larry’s family is forever grateful to Bryan & Deb Gladieux for their longtime friendship and assistance with farming.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Knudson; and longtime companion, Shirley Evans.
Family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the funeral home where the family will greet friends beginning at 11:00 am. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.