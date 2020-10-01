Larry Schacht, (84), of Luckey, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born July 11, 1936 to Lawrence A. and Dorothy (Welsh) Schacht, in Oregon, Ohio. He married Nancy Lee Miller on June 9, 1962 at Salem Grace Lutheran Church, Luckey, OH and have celebrated 58 years of marriage. Larry worked for Seaway Food Town grocery stores for 46 years before retiring. He was a member of Salem Grace Lutheran Church where his ministries included assisting in making blankets for World Relief. He won numerous Humanitarian and Good Samaritan Awards for saving auto accident victims from a burning car. In addition, Larry enjoyed working outside and gardening.
In addition to his wife: Nancy, he is survived by daughter: Melissa (Todd) Knauss, Columbus Grove, OH. 4 Grandchildren, sisters: Beverly (Dave) Newell, Ruth (Henry) Gloria and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Charles A. Schacht
Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2 - 6 p.m., at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. Social distancing will be observed, and facemasks will be required. Following a private family funeral service, a public graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Ave, Luckey. Officiating, will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Salem Grace Lutheran Church or to Troy Township Fire and EMS. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com