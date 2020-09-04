Larry L. Graffice, age 71 of Pemberville, passed away, Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on July 6, 1949 in Morenci, MI to Hugh and Florine (Glanz) Graffice. On December 10, 1976 he married Sue Caughey in Bowling Green, OH. Larry and Sue have raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 44 year of marriage. Larry worked as an Operating Engineer with his father and grandfather at Glenn Graffice and Son Inc., for 50 years. He was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers for 49 years. Larry was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes. Larry always had a joke to tell, and was even sharing them up to the end. However, it was his family that gave him the most happiness in life, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Sue, Larry is survived by his children: Shelly (Kirk) Mott of UT, Sonja (Dave) Bartels of TN, John Scott Graffice of AZ, Jim (Sarah) Colwell of Bellevue, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Sister, Linda Caughey of Waterville and 3 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws, Judd and Frances Caughey.
Graveside Services for Larry, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. Matthew Musteric. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.