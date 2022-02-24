Larry James Busdeker, 73, of Findlay, passed away peacefully at 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 9, 1948 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Willard and Freida (Wallace) Busdeker.
He graduated from Eastwood High School and went on to study at Bowling Green State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree as well as his Master’s in Education. He went on to earn his Education Specialist degree from The University of Toledo.
Larry’s career in education began as a Social Studies teacher at Central Junior High in Findlay for six years. He later became high school principal at Liberty-Benton High School for three years, then moved to Eastwood High School as principal for three years. He served as superintendent for Arcadia Local Schools for four years and Otsego Local Schools for ten years. He was currently serving as superintendent of the Hancock County Educational Service Center where he was enjoying his 51st year in education.
On November 21, 1970, Larry married Janelle Schneider at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, Ohio, and she survives him.
Also surviving Larry is a daughter, Lindsey (Craig) Hauzie of Westerville, Ohio; son, Lance (Abigail) Busdeker of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Debbie (Gary) Sayre of Risingsun, Ohio; nephew, Matt Sayre of Bowling Green and five grandchildren: Claire and Evan Hauzie as well as Hayes, Stella, and Maeve Busdeker. Larry is also survived by AFS exchange daughters IngerBerit Ramstad of Norway, Hekla Kristjansdottier of Iceland, and Carmen Fuzi of Austria.
Larry’s professional and civic involvement included having chaired the Hancock County School Insurance Consortium, the Northwest Ohio Educational Technology Foundation, Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, and Camp Fire USA Northwest Ohio Council. He was Past-President of the Findlay Rotary Club. He served as Past-Chair of the Findlay-Hancock United Way Board of Trustees as well as co-chairing the 2015 United Way Campaign with Janelle. He had served on Hancock County Crime Stoppers, the Black Swamp Area Council—Boy Scouts of America, Hancock County Family and Children First Council, Help-Me-Grow, the Workforce Investment Act Policy Board, the Findlay/Hancock County Workforce Development Coalition, and was Past President of the Ohio Association of Local School Superintendents. He was currently serving on the City Mission Board.
He was honored as a Distinguished Volunteer as designated by the United Way of Hancock County, recipient of the BASA Educational Leadership Award, and recipient of the OSBA Foundation/BASA School Leadership Recognition Award.
In both 2011 and 2019, he served as a Guardian on Flag City Honor Flights. A few other major highlights in Larry’s life were to experience a balloon flight in 2013, helping Santa at Christmas in homes and churches the past seven years, being a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and enjoying time in Emerald Isle, NC.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Family will be present from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Family will also be present from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 935 W. Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840. The funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Will Stenke officiating. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m. sy New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Mission, Challenged Champions, or Trinity Lutheran Church.
As Larry would say, “Onward!”
Online condolences may be left for the family via kirkpatrickbenhke.com.