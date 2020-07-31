Larry J. Starling, 73 of Pemberville, passed away, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 23, 1947 in Perry, FL to John and Irene (Carter) Starling. On October 21, 1967 he married Pamela Powell in Tampa, FL. Larry and Pam raised one daughter and celebrated over 50 years of marriage, before Pam’s passing in 2018. Larry worked at Owen Illinois 25 years and another 10 years at Graham Packing before he finally retired. In his younger years, Larry, enjoyed stock car racing and working on cars.
Larry is survived by his daughter: Lorie (Jay) Chapman and grandson, Logan Chapman of Pemberville. Sister: Dorothy (David) Bell of FL, caregivers and friends: Tony and Kara DiCicco of Pemberville and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Pam, Larry, was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry will be laid to rest next to Pam in a family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery in Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. Jim Miller. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Southern Care Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com