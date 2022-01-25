Larry Eugene Donnelly, 87, of Grand Rapids, OH and formerly of Liberty Center, OH passed away January 22, 2022 at Bridge Hospice. Larry was born in Liberty Center to the late Patrick and Ethel Donnelly. Besides his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his wives: Shirley Boss Donnelly and Mary Ann Reusher Donnelly; daughter: Sarah Kay Donnelly; brothers: Ivan, Raymond, William and Donald.
Left to cherish Larry’s memory is his loving wife: Ruth Donnelly; step-children: Kristine (Rick) Atwater of Oak Harbor, Barry (Valerie) Boss of Clyde and Anita (Tim) Newlove of Bowling Green; step-grandchildren: Courtney, Corrine, Erica, Elizabeth, Kevin, Emily, Allison; brother: Vernon Living; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Larry graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army for 6 years. Larry retired from Johns Manville after 42 years of dedicated service in the maintenance department. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend who will be forever missed.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at New Life Community Wesleyan Church, 17679 Woodburn Avenue, Grand Rapids, OH 43522 from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 P.M. with pastor Scott Hergert officiating.
Memorial contributions in Larry's honor may be made to New Life Community Wesleyan Church.