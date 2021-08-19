Larry Earl Hampton went home to the Lord early in the morning on August 18, 2021. He was the only son of Rolland “Rollie” and Elsie Mae Hampton, born on October 10, 1949.
Larry was a member of the first class of Wood Lane School and one of the first residents of Restle Home in the Wood Lane Residential system.
He worked in the sheltered workshop for Wood Lane, and spent almost twenty years working for Wood Lane beside his best friend and work partner, Joe.
Larry was, as his father loved to say, “retarded, not stupid.” His life is a testament to what loving parents, a devoted sister, and a community can do when they reject shame and hiding people away and instead ask how can we all live the best possible life together. It was essential to the Hampton family to make sure Wood Lane had the resources to grow and develop. Larry’s life was a culmination of the dream Rollie and Elsie had for their son.
Larry is survived by his mother, Elsie Mae Hampton; his sister Sandra and his brother-in-law Von Berlin. Also mourning his loss are his nieces and nephew: Amy (Carl) Drees of Defiance, Laura Berlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Eric Berlin of Lorain, along with their children: Isaac, Thaddeus, and Zora Drees; Eliza Martinez; Isabelle Yuhasz-Berlin, and Rhys Berlin. There are countless caregivers and friends who were his family, most notably Melanie Stretchbery and Kelby Kale. Also surviving are his aunts: Mary Hernacki, Clara Swartz, Judy Daniels; and numerous cousins, especially Bobbi and Kelbey Phillips-Kill. He was preceded in death by his father, Rolland “Rollie” Hampton in 1985.
To know Larry was to love him. He made everyone he came into contact with learn to be a better person.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Wood Lane Residential Services, Elder Home. Visitation for Larry will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and Monday, August 23, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral at 11:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green. Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Larry’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com