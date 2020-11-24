Larry E. Woolley, age 81, found peace on November 17th. He is survived by his wife Dale Saundra (Gibson) of 57 years and 3 sons, Stephen, Adelbert, and Christopher (Anna); grandchildren, Chase, Chad (Kathrin), Zakary, Ian, Bobby, Levi and Hayden; great granddaughters, Violette and Zeppelyn. Larry donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical College. There will be no services at this time.
