Larry David Below passed away on January 27, 2022, at the age of 76, at Bridge Hospice at the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio surrounded by family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. His latest battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life’s challenges. Despite the pain, Larry stayed strong until the end.
He was born to Virgil and Ruth Below on March 14, 1945. His primary occupation for over 40 years was as a truck driver hauling cars (which was superior to other truck drivers in his opinion), but he was also a volunteer fireman, village councilman, and police officer in Risingsun, Ohio rising to the rank of Chief of Police before retiring. He had passions for spending time with his family, S.C.R.A.P., hunting, trapping, fishing, frogging, restoring cars, and winemaking. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Below; brothers Roger (Shirley), Bill, and Dennis (Karen); his five children Natalie (James) Reisinger, LaRae (Joseph “Joe”) McEwen III, Douglas (Danielle) Barker, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Aaron) Gordon and Jennifer (Evan) Cain; his twelve grandchildren Lauren, Brenden (Emerald), Bre, Camron, Linnea, Emalie, Isabelle, Noah, Lucas, Declan, Ronan & Corbin; and his great-granddaughters Konnie and Haisley.
Larry will be honored in a celebration of life on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home located at 301 W Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH. Visiting hours are from 1 – 3:30 PM with a short memorial service to follow at the funeral home. There will not be a graveside service. A dinner will be held at the social hall of Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, 6076 Co Rd 11, Risingsun, OH from 5 - 8 PM. Live plants are preferred to flowers, or donations to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.