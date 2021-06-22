Larry D. Sattler, 84, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Friday December 11, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday June 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will follow at Fish Cemetery in Pemberville, Ohio where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Visitation will be held at the church Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass at 2:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.