Larry D. Sattler, 84, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Friday December 11, 2020.
He was born on August 19, 1936 to Deloy and I. Elizabeth (Libby) (Sterling) Sattler in Dunbridge, Ohio. Larry married Sharon (Bankey) on August 10, 1963 and she survives.
Larry was owner and operator of Century Signs of Bowling Green from 1957 until his retirement in 1995. He also served in the United States Army in the Honor Guard Platoon in D.C.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and also the Knights of Columbus. He attended the Cooper School of Art in Cleveland, Ohio. Larry enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife as well. However, he found great joy in spending time with his family while camping, fishing, and playing cards.
Along with his wife Sharon, Larry is survived by his sons Jason (Nickie) Sattler of BeaverCreek, Ohio, and Nicholas Sattler of Portage, Ohio, as well as his daughter Lisa (David) Haschart of Gainsville, Virginia. He is also survived by four grandchildren Nadia (Stephen) Haschart-Taguding, Alex Haschart, Ashley Sattler, and LCPL. Joseph Sattler. Larry’s sister Marilyn (Dudley) Blake of Pemberville, Ohio also survive.
Services for Larry will be held privately by his family. Burial will be held at Fish Cemetery in Pemberville, Ohio. A memorial celebration with family and friends will be announced and held this coming spring, honoring Larry’s life.
Memorial contributions may be given in Larry’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Aloysius Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. (419) 352-2132.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Sattler family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.