Larry Ballard, 75, of Bowling Green, died January 9, 2021 at his home.
He graduated from both Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University.
He served as an officer in the Air Force from 1967-1971. After serving in the Air Force, Larry worked for Great Western Sugar in Colorado and then Fremont, Ohio. He later worked for Craig Transportation. He was a member of First Christian Church and the Bowling Green Elks.
He was born September 18, 1945 in Wauseon, Ohio to Mervin and Marjorie (Barnes) Ballard. He married Carol Rutherford Eborg on March 10, 1984.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Surviving are his wife, Carol. Step-daughters Kathleen (Robert) Willhite of Scotts, MI and Kimberly (Craig) Palmer of Perrysburg and 3 step-granddaughters and 2 step-grandsons. Also surviving are brothers, Douglas (Susan) of Winder, GA, Randall (Pamela) of Bucyrus, OH and sister, Patricia (Joseph) Bienkowski of Bowling Green and 1 niece and 3 nephews.
He enjoyed reading, traveling, bowling, golf, going to the movies and visiting his favorite restaurants.
To prevent the spread of COVID, there will be no visitation or funeral. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the local chapter of the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or Wood County District Public Library.
