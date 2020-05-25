Larry Alfred Germann, 80, of Bowling Green went home to Jesus on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Larry was born on May 19, 1940 in Henry County to the late Albert and Martha (Kryling) Germann. He married Nancy Klotz on June 28, 1964 in St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. She passed away on November 7, 2013. Larry is survived by his children: Cindy (David) Gerken and Jody (Tricia) Germann; four grandchildren: Emily (Christopher) Altstadt, Elizabeth Gerken, Garrett Germann and Gretchen Germann. First great-grandchild will be born any day. Also surviving are his sisters Darlene Haase of Napoleon and Linda Fulde of Malinta. He was preceded in death by his two sisters: DeNelda Ehlers, Delores Behnfeldt and a brother Eldon Germann.
Larry was a 1958 graduate of Malinta-Grelton Public School and was active in basketball, choir and FFA where he served as President. As a teenager, Larry began working at Franz Fruit Market and Nursery. There he learned and acquired the love and skills for landscaping. He managed at Franz until 1971. At that time, he chose to work closer to his family and began his career in Bowling Green at Klotz Floral and Gift Center where he later became co-owner. Larry served many years on Teleflora boards and committees and participated in their annual national conventions. His horticultural work gave him much satisfaction and he believed he took the beauty of what God already created, cared for it and helped it become more beautiful. Larry’s pleasant personality and respect for people made him very popular with employees and customers. People were always looking for him and were told, “Listen for the whistle or humming, and you will find Larry.”
Larry was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. He was honored to design and coordinate the installation of the beautiful Cooper Memorial Garden and Courtyard. He was very active in Boy Scout Troop #345 as a committee member and helped numerous other troops with their activities. He received the Wood District Award of Merit. He also served in numerous capacities for AID Association for Lutherans.
He remained active in the FFA throughout his life and was a Honorary Degree Recipient from the Bowling Green FFA Chapter, State of Ohio and the National FFA Associations. He also received the Outstanding 4-H Service Award for Wood County. Larry enjoyed and was a long time member of the Bowling Green Country Club.
Larry stayed true to his Henry County roots and served for many years on the Malinta-Grelton Alumni Association.
He enjoyed traveling the United States with Nancy and his family. In his later years, Larry and Nancy spent the winter months in Florida.He cherished his time fishing, playing cards, bingo and visits with the park residents who became family to him. In Florida, he was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Haines City and sang in the choir. Larry loved his family with all his heart and would do anything for them, especially his grandchildren. Some of his greatest joys and memories came from spending time with them. Larry was a people person, very sociable who went out of his way to touch many lives. His whistling, humming and singing will be fondly remembered and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM in the DECK-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1460 W. Wooster St., PO Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Tele: 419/352-2171. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Cooper Memorial Garden in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Larry will be reunited with his loving wife of 49 years Nancy in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Larry’s honor to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, for the Cooper Memorial Garden Maintenance, 315S. College Dr., Bowling Green, OH 43402.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coming to the visitation might be a challenge. The family understands the necessity and importance of your personal safety. They know many of you would like to attend and will not be able. Larry loved you, each in a special way, as you loved him. The family encourages you to go to the funeral home website www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com and leave a condolence or a fond memory.