Larry A. Schooner, 68, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away July 16, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1953 to the late Ervin and Helen (Piddock) Schooner in Bowling Green. He married Cora (Hymore) Schooner on June 18, 1981 and she survives him in Pemberville. Larry is also survived by his children: Melissa (Alex) Avalos, Brandy Schooner, Donny (Lisa) Schooner, Amber (Greg) Gonyer; grandchildren: Jacob, Logan, Vincent, Bailey, Seth, James, Katelyn, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Logan, Jenna, Cailynn, Tess; siblings: Shelby (Bob) Myerholtz, Pat Harrison, Sharon Weaver, Kathy Wise, Lon Schooner, Gary Schooner, Ted Schooner and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Ervin and Ron Schooner. Larry was a fabricator for over 30 years and last worked for American Lincoln. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and repairing boat motors. Larry did not hesitate to speak his mind. Services for Larry will be private services. Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found dead at BG residence; BCI, BG police investigating
- Driver pleads not guilty in BG parklet crash
- Woman found dead in BG home is identified
- Parklet in pieces: Driver hits new outside dining area in BG
- BG woman indicted after her 6th OVI
- Drive-thru worker accused of taking photos of credit cards, stealing identities
- July 4th celebrated all weekend around Wood County
- Fireworks will light the night at Elmwood
- Lake unveils plans for new elementary
- Genoa man charged with rape of a child
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.