Lane P. Lincoln, 45, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 20, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1975 to Kent and Kay (Joseph) Lincoln.
Lane is survived by his parents Kent and Kay of Bowling Green; uncles: Ronald (Sharon) Joseph of Dalton, Georgia; Richard Joseph of Tiffin, Ohio; Les Moore of Scottsdale, Arizona; numerous cousins; and a large group of friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt Marcia Moore.
Lane graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1993 and when on to earn a bachelors degree in marketing from Bowling Green State University in 1998. He was a commercial painter for Haar and Haar for the past 10 years. Lane enjoyed all sports, playing fantasy football, baseball, and basketball, rooting for the Raiders, and spending time with his friends. His friends were a big part of his life and very important to him. He loved animals especially his dog Kallie who was his buddy.
Memorial contributions in Lane’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society.
A graveside service for Lane will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am in Oak Grove Cemetery with Bruce McDaniel officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
