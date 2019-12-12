Lance Billings - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Lance Billings

Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:04 am

Lance Billings Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Lance Billings, 37, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2019.

Lance was the brother of Daniel Billings.

