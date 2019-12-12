Lance Billings, 37, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2019.
Lance was the brother of Daniel Billings.
Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:04 am
Lance Billings, 37, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2019.
Lance was the brother of Daniel Billings.
Posted in Obituaries on Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:04 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]