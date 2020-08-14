A Memorial Mass for LaDeana Pace will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate.
Following the Mass, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held from moon to 2 p.m. at the Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
A luncheon will begin at the Country Club at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.