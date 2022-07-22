L. Eugene “Gene” Schneider
October 15, 1945 - July 15, 2022
Hampton, NH- L. Eugene “Gene” Schneider, 76, of Hampton, NH and formerly of Perrysburg, OH passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Visiting hours will be from 1-3 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Road, Grand Rapids OH, with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Gene’s complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.