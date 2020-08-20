Kirk Reitzel, 45 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. He was born on August 30, 1974 to Daniel E. and June L. (Stock) Reitzel, in Toledo, OH.
He was a 1992 graduate of Rossford High School. In years prior, Kirk, worked as a self-employed landscaper. Most recently, he worked with A & J Landscaping in Sylvania for the past 7 years.
Kirk enjoyed NASCAR, going to the National Tractor Pulls in BG, the Luckey Fall Festival, and off roading in his Jeep; especially at the Bad Lands. His most recent passion was in converting a school bus into a camper and tow vehicle. While all these activities brought him joy, his greatest joy was his children, Josh, Jamie and fiancé Deanna.
Kirk is survived by his parents: Dan and June Reitzel of Perrysburg; children: Josh Reitzel of Perrysburg, and Jamie Reitzel of MI; fiancé: Deanna Dalton of Walbridge; sister: Kristie (Robert) Scoble of Perrysburg; maternal grandparents, Tom and Dorothy Stock of Perrysburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willis and Norma Reitzel.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. Please dress casually. Due to current health concerns, please exercise strict social distancing and the use of face masks will be mandatory. If you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. A Committal Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, 22552 Carter Road, Bowling Green. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials take the form of contributions to: A charity of the donor’s choice. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.